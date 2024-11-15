MacG gets candid with Elon Musk’s father in new exclusive interview

Popular podcaster Macgyver Mukwevho - better known as MacG - has interviewed some of the top personalities in South Africa from politicians, musicians and actors. The renowned and controversial podcaster might have pulled off a hat trick with his latest high profile guest, Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk.

MacG’s interview with Errol, who has had his own share of controversies, dropped on Thursday afternoon and is already sitting on 197,343 views on Youtube. No stone was left unturned as the two discussed what happened with Errol’s stepdaughter, how Elon was raised, and was bullied, and the abuse claims levelled against him by his ex-wife. Elon was born and raised in South Africa, but now identifies as an American. Errol shed light on his son’s upbringing and growing up poor and eventually making it.

MacG did not hold back and asked uncomfortable questions, even questioning Errol about his relationship with his step-daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout. Errol explained that he never saw her growing up and only reconnected with her when she was 29-years-old. Errol also got candid about his fallout with his son Elon over Donald Trump in 2016. “I'm not into wokeness and gayness and transgender stuff, and what these people in America and these Biden and them, and I like a country to be well-run,” said Errol.

“When they were living in America and Trump started running, I followed Trump's career because he was in the same work as me. “When he said he's going to stand for president, I said, no he's a good man. I started writing and telling people that Trump's a good man ... but he was very unpopular with the Democrats.” Errol explained that at his 70th birthday celebration in Cape Town, there were all these Hollywood stars brought there by Elon and his sister Kimbal. Errol was asked by a guest why he supported Trump, and this led to Elon getting irate with him, since Elon was at the time not a Trump supporter. It caused a bit of a fallout between father and son, he said.