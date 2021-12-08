MacG goes on wild rant in new episode: ‘We’re not gonna change anything, we’re uncancellable’

MacG will not be doubling down on his controversial interview with musician and television presenter Molemo "Jub Jub" Maarohanye. If that wasn’t clear after he tweeted “Men lie 🚹 Women lie 🚺 but numbers don’t 💯,” in an apparent response to Amanda du Pont’s video addressing him and Jub Jub last week.

The popular podcaster took to his Podcast and Chill platform for a new episode that premiered on YouTube on Monday to defend himself. In the episode MacG fired back at critics of his show, “Is it a crime that I’m good at my job? When other people sit with celebrities and ask questions it’s fine. But when I do it’s a problem,” he said. He went on to tout how he’d built the podcast from scratch with no funding or celebrity endorsements, before reiterating that they would not be changing their style or approach to the podcast.

"A fed up #MacG going in on Black Twitter and these celebrities, these ones! You know them 🤐 'We are uncancellable, you can try, but you won't succeed.'" #PodcastAndChill 🤭



Later in the show, MacG threatened legal action against du Pont if she failed to apologise and retract her statement. "Amanda is expected to share her retraction & apology in writing and video to MacG of #PodcastAndChill Or, the podcaster is taking legal action against the 'struggling actress'🤭 GBV and rape accusations, these two are not a joke! Do better."