MacG slammed for slut-shaming Boity

Controversial podcaster MacG (real name Macgyver Mukwevho) has landed himself in hot water again.

This after he made misogynistic comments about rapper Boity.

In the latest episode of his podcast, “Podcast and Chill”, MacG sat with his co-host, Sol Phenduka, and interviewed Nota Baloyi.

They discussed the many of Nota’s beefs as well as his thoughts on Emtee, AKA and Black Coffee, who Nota said was dumber than he thought.

The episode also had a segment in which the three men were asked which local female celebrity they would marry, kill or have coitus with.

In the segment, which was filled with vulgar language and blatant misogyny, MacG said he would marry Bonang Matheba, have coitus with Thando Thabethe and kill Boity.

“I’d marry Bonang, and kill Boity, my problem is that everyone has f**ked Boity so I’d kill her,” he said.

A clip of the segment was uploaded onto Twitter by a Twitter user. MacG was slammed for what social media users termed “slut-shaming” and for being misogynistic.

Many said his comments were out of line.

This is not the first time his comments have outraged the public.

Earlier this year he came under fire for making transphobic comments. Along with his co-hosts, he discussed Siv Ngesi’s debut of his drag persona, Sivanna.

Following the debut of Sivanna, Siv was asked about his sexuality – even though doing drag has nothing to do with one’s sexual orientation.

The MacG panel discussed the debate that took place on Twitter and went on to make a false equivalency between Siv doing drag and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.

In the episode, they ridiculed trans people and even referred to the LGBTQIA+ acronym as “LGBQ – TRZ” and transwomen as “women with a d***”.

Following the episode, celebrities condemned the transphobic comments.

Actress Rami Chuene requested that MacG remove the two episodes in which she had featured. She said the comments made on the podcast were “disrespectful” and “discriminatory”.

Thando Thabethe reiterated similar points and said: “Discrimination in the guise of being ’raw & unfiltered’ wish I could unsee that MacG podcast. Disgusted!”

Following the criticism, MacG and his team discussed it and made yet more distasteful comments about Thando.

MacG said: “We don’t promote violence, we not killing people, we made one mistake in over 200 episodes and we are getting crucified.”

He spoke about selective outrage and how celebrities, who expressed their disappointment at the comments he had made, were doing so to trend and “for likes”.

“These celebrities jump on because they just want to trend and jump on whatever outrage is happening at the time.

“What the f**** is Thando doing. I run across her numbers for her podcast the other day and I wish I could unsee that; they are horrible. It just shows that nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

“She must just take her nudes and post them on Instagram, nobody gives a f***. That’s why 5FM demoted her to the graveyard slot, because she is a scam”, he said.

MacG’s comments also saw sponsors like Old Mutual and Studio88 cut ties with him.