MacG's ‘Chillers’ get Ntsiki Mazwai to apologise for calling them bimbos

As far as controversy goes, there aren’t many who are drawn to it quite like Ntsiki Mazwai. Not a week goes by without Nitski – who is apparently a poet and activist, but to my knowledge is best known as the younger sister to Thandiswa Mazwai – somehow finding a way to involve herself in some dispute.

This time around, Ntsiki has stirred the pot by attacking “MacG's Podcast and Chill” supporters, who are known as "Chillers". "With all due respect but chillers are bimbos 😬🙏🏿no depth, no intellectual content. Just loud laughing at stupid things. Chillers are airheads," she tweeted. With all due respect but chillers are bimbos 😬🙏🏿no depth, no intellectual content..... Just loud laughing at stupid things.

Chillers are airheads.... — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 17, 2022 Naturally the Chillers, who have a reputation for their fierce defence for their leader MacG and anyone who dares direct any criticism his way, did not take kindly to this insult.

Ntsiki has since buckled to pressure from the Chillers on Twitter and has issued an apology for her comments. “Chillers.... I apologise for calling you bimbos 🙏🏿❤️please let's forgive each other.... ✨❤️I reserve the right to remain silent about other issues. 😅🙏🏿✨” Chillers.... I apologise for calling you bimbos 🙏🏿❤️please let's forgive each other.... ✨❤️I reserve the right to remain silent about other issues. 😅🙏🏿✨ — ✨KUMKANIKAZI✨ (@ntsikimazwai) May 17, 2022 Over the weekend, MacG himself was caught up in a Twitter fire storm after viewers criticised him for claiming that Minnie Dlamini and Zodwa Wabantu are both ‘selling p****’. His comments sparked the hashtag #IsMacgWrong, which trended throughout the weekend.

