MacG’s ‘Uncancelable: The Incredible Rise of MacG’ hits shelves across South Africa

After much anticipation, fans of the bold and often controversial voice of South African media, MacG, can finally get their hands on his newly released book, “Uncancelable: The Incredible Rise of MacG”. Co-written with author Nikolaos Kirkinis, this compelling memoir chronicles the journey of MacG from a local radio presenter to the popular podcaster. His “Podcast and Chill” show has become a cultural phenomenon.

Since its launch in 2018, “Podcast and Chill” has held a prominent place in the South African entertainment landscape, known for stirring up debates and conversations around taboo topics. MacG’s willingness to push boundaries has not only attracted a loyal following but has also raised eyebrows and ignited conversations throughout the nation. The book takes readers deeper into the life of MacG, offering an intimate look at the milestones, controversies, and challenges faced along the way.

More than just a recounting of his achievements, the book paints a picture of resilience and authenticity. Readers will also discover the relentless spirit that has propelled MacG to the forefront of the podcasting scene, despite the public backlash he has encountered. “This book was created to not only celebrate the great milestone of the podcast and MacGs Journey 📍 but it is also meant to give all upcoming broadcasters and podcasters a clear understanding of our network and its founder,” MacG expressed in an Instagram post in September, sharing his excitement about the book's release.