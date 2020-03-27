Madonna pays tribute to Mark Blum

Madonna has paid tribute to her "remarkable" 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star Mark Blum following his death from coronavirus. The 69-year-old actor passed away this week, reportedly after contracting coronavirus and developing complications, and his 'Desperately Seeking Susan' co-star has paid a touching tribute following the tragic news. She wrote on Instagram: "I Want to Acknowledge the Passing of a remarkable Human, fellow actor and friend Mark Blum, who succumbed to Coronavirus. This is really tragic and my heart goes out to him, his family and his loved ones. "I remember him as funny warm, loving and professional when we made Desperately Seeking Susan in 1985!! (sic)"

The 61-year-old singer also urged her fans to continue to "follow the quarantine rules" and take warnings about the virus seriously.

She said: "Another reminder that this virus is no joke, nothing to be casual about or pretend wont affect us in some way....we need to stay grateful -be hopeful- and follow the quarantine rules!"

Rosanna Arquette, who played Mark's wife in "Desperately Seeking Susan", also paid tribute to her former co-star after being told of the news by author Sharon Waxman.

She tweeted: "Sharon Waxman informed me of this very very hard news today I'm so deeply sad for his family and for his fans. he was a wonderful actor and a very good and kind man. May you Rest In Peace and power mark. God bless you."

Playwright Christopher Shinn also took to Twitter to salute Blum's life and kindness.

He wrote: "In 2011 Mark Blum starred in my play Picked @vineyardtheatre, in a tricky role - a narcissistic filmmaker whose more human instincts collide with the desire to protect himself from emotional risk. Mark's performance took huge risks. He was magnificent. And the kindest man. RIP. (sic)"

Alongside 'Desperately Seeking Susan', Mark also had roles in films including 'Crocodile Dundee' and 'Blind Date', and in television series such as 'You', 'The Good Wife', and 'Elementary'.

His last film role was in 2017's 'Coin Heist', whilst he made his final television appearance in an episode of 'Succession' in 2018.

Mark is survived by his wife, Janet Zarish.