Theo Kgosinkwe and Vourne Williams. Picture: Instagram

In the words of Samthing Soweto “Ngiyam’thatha ngoDecember” (I am marrying her in December). This is the song that Mafikizolo’s Theo Kgosinkwe is probably singing after the muso proposed to his girlfriend Vourne Williams, on the eve of her birthday.

At an intimate and romantic birthday dinner, the Ndihamba nawe hitmaker proposed to Williams while serenading her with an acoustic guitarist playing. The day before, Kgosinkwe bought her a canary yellow Kia Rio sport.

The couple’s Instagram stories show how Williams was left completely shocked and in tears after what she thought was just a performance for her birthday ended up with the question, "Will you marry me".

A clearly emotional Williams eventually accepted Kgosinkwe’s proposal much to the delight of the loved ones that had joined them for dinner.

News of the couple first broke late in 2018 but the pair had allegedly been dating for a while. They kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

It seems things between the couple had been brewing for a while, with the rumour mill suggesting that the pair had been cohabiting before the proposal.

After the rather public breakdown of the marriage between Kgosinkwe and his wife of 15 years Rose, with whom he has two children, the singer is said to have shied away from having his business plastered in the news.

Until now.

In celebration of the successful proposal, Williams took to the photo-sharing site, quoting a Bible scripture from the book of Proverbs:

"The Bible says ...' He who finds a wife finds a good thing and finds favour from the Lord'. He proposed, and I said yes!"

Of all of the things, we have noticed and appreciated about the photogenic couple, is that they have a killer sense of style. Whether it's at the Vodacom Durban July or the SunMET, the couple has always stepped out with their best fashion foot forward.

Their social media is filled with images of them looking dazzling from head to toe.

Social Media has been set alight since news of the proposal first dropped, with industry colleagues and fans alike, joining in on wishing the couple well.

Songstress Kelly Khumalo who recently also got married also left a message congratulating the couple, with heart emojis to match. DJ collective, Rafiki, rapper Nadia Nakai, actress Ntati Moshesh were also part of those who left congratulatory messages for the couple.

Hopefully, Kgosinkwe’s busy schedule will not get in the way at his second chance love and happiness like it did the first time.

We wish the couple all the best!