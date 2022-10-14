Major League DJz call the kasi life ‘toxic’

The high-flying DJ duo, Major League, took to their Twitter timeline to call out township life for what they feel it really is: toxic. They mentioned that people don’t talk enough about how life in the “kasi” is, saying that it is “fake” with a lot of jealousy, peep pressure and negativity, among other things.

Story continues below Advertisement

In a recent tweet they wrote: “We don't talk enough about how toxic staying ko kasi is!!...Fake life,Jealousy,Competition,Bolotjana,Peer Pressure,Negativity the list is endless...When you get means,move out ko kasi!!!” We don't talk enough about how toxic staying ko kasi is!!...Fake life,Jealousy,Competition,Bolotjana,Peer Pressure,Negativity the list is endless...When you get means,move out ko kasi!!! — MAJOR LEAGUE (@MAJORLEAGUEDJZ) October 13, 2022 While some fans agreed, the tweet received outrage from fans who disagreed, some even dismissed the DJs, and asked how they knew about the “kasi” as they grew up in London. @Boity_MM tweeted: “Nahhhhh we live ko kasi and we real. You guys come from wherever you come from get ko kasi and act like you from Kasi. Stop it.”

Nahhhhh we live ko kasi and we real. You guys come from wherever you come from get ko kasi and act like you from Kasi. Stop it. — Boitumelo 🌸 (@Boity_MM) October 13, 2022 @tkmyende said: “When you have the means, try whatever is in your capability to uplift those around your area so that they too can have better chances of succeeding and having access to better opportunities. Correction

When you have the means, try whatever is in your capability to uplift those around your area so that they too can have better chances of succeeding and having access to better opportunities — TK Myende (@tkmyende) October 13, 2022 And in turn, nabo they'll also help the next person. That way you create a cycle of always helping the next person. If you just leave, eKasi will always stay toxic.“ And in turn, nabo they'll also help the next person. That way you create a cycle of always helping the next person. If you just leave, eKasi will always stay toxic — TK Myende (@tkmyende) October 13, 2022 @danny_dungi said: “Lena gala dula kasi, how do you know all those things? You grew up ko London mos.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Lena gala dula kasi, how do you know all those things? You grew up ko London mos pic.twitter.com/yIZThjmdFw — Dungi (@danny_dungi) October 13, 2022 @Hlabalingene_ simply responded: “Focus on yourself bro.” Focus on yourself bro — Hlabalingene (@Hlabalingene_) October 13, 2022 The DJ duo have been extremely successful in their music careers over the past few years. Most recently, they set a new world record for the longest DJ set by a duo during a live Balcony Mix Xperience showcase at Joburg’s Katy’s Palace.