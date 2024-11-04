Major production error prevents De Mthuda from performing at the 30th Samas

In an unfortunate turn of events, renowned artist De Mthuda was notably absent from his performance at the 30th South African Music Awards (Samas), held on Saturday, November 2, at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. The acclaimed producer and DJ was set to perform his hit single “Diwa Kae”, which he worked on with Kabza De Small, McKenzie, MKeyz and Mthunzi.

De Mthuda, known for his infectious rhythms and notable collaborations with top SA artists, arrived early and was ready to entertain. However, an unexpected hour-long wait ensued before the production team instructed him to remain in his vehicle due to a lack of a designated waiting area for performers. To the dismay of his management and fans, the performance was filmed without De Mthuda, completely omitting him from a segment intended to showcase his creativity.

This incident left not De Mthuda’s management team and fans utterly disappointed. Thabiso Khati, De Mthuda’s manager, noted the incredulity of the situation, stating, “How do you package a De Mthuda performance without De Mthuda on stage?” While the production company behind the awards has since issued an apology, they have declined requests to re-record the performance to include De Mthuda.

Record producer De Mthuda was unexpectedly excluded from his performance at the 30th South African Music Awards. Picture: De Mthuda Facebook The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) expressed their regret, with communications manager Lesley Mofokeng stating: “The Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) notes the public statement made by the management of musician, De Mthuda, regarding his performance at the #SAMA30 awards ceremony that took place on Saturday at Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. “This incident was regrettable, and unfortunate. Artists are the primary custodians of the South African Music Awards and we must accord them the requisite respect. “The CEO of RiSA, Nhlanhla Sibisi extends his apology on behalf of RiSA and the Sama organising team to De Mthuda and his team.”