Makhadzi chats about claiming her 2nd international honour at the Kids’ Choice Awards

Singer Makhadzi has bagged her second international award after being announced as the winner of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award in the favourite African star category. The Limpopo native has become one of South Africa's biggest musical acts with her brand and reach growing by the daily.

In celebration of her recent accolade, IOL Entertainment sat down with Makhadzi for an exclusive interview. The “Ghanama” hitmaker beat out the competition, Focalistic, Major League DJz, Pitso Mosimane and Tems, to clinch the title of Favourite African Star. CONGRATULATIONS to @MakhadziSA for winning the category of Favourite African Star 🎉💃🥳! You're the boss😎! #KCA pic.twitter.com/yrEWp6a7QA — Nickelodeon Africa (@NickAfrica) April 13, 2022 Makhadzi shared that being nominated was a win in itself and winning was a dream come true.

She said she could see where her career was headed. The international nod is a clear sign that Makhadzi is being recognised beyond the borders of South Africa. She recently performed in Botswana, where she received the warmest of welcomes, a clear indication of just how much of a star she is.

One might think the fame and accolades would put pressure on the singer, but Makhadzi is taking it like the boss lady she is. Asked if conquering international borders scared her, she said, “it’s scary, it’s not scary”. “I didn’t predict that it would happen in this way but doing music is a passion. I’m doing music for people and it’s growing every day.

“The only scary thing is what’s next? Growing every day and having new fans is an exciting thing,” she shared. For a young girl who started off performing in the streets to becoming one of the biggest acts in the country, one can’t help but be in awe of Makhadzi. However, she revealed that although the money, awards and being booked and busy was great, these are extras – she does music because she loves it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) It’s only four months into 2022 and Makhadzi has been very busy. She's dropped an EP, “Pain Ya Jealous”, which has been well-received. She’s busy shooting music videos and working on a few features with artists such as Master KG, and fans can expect another song from the pair, who also happen to be in a relationship. Makhadzi is also working with DJ Lamiez on her coming single. One has to wonder where she finds the time to do it all.

She explains that “when it comes to time, if you are something that you love, you will always have time for it”. She says she is always busy and doesn't exactly schedule in time for the studio, but if she has the urge to create music, she records, as some of the best things happen when they are not planned. Makhadzi has built a strong relationship with her fans, the Khadinators, who she often opens up to on her social media platforms. Not so long ago, Makhadzi had to set the record straight about how her dancer fell off the stage during a performance.

Despite being an artist she is a human being, she says, and sometimes there are situations she has to explain to her fans. However, she makes sure to keep it real. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) “The other thing that keeps me going is that I'm myself, I don’t fake myself. Every day you will see the same Makhadzi. “There is no way you will say it’s as though she’s changed,” she said.

Winning a Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Award has shown her that she is loved by the kids and serves as a role model to them. This could even be a new market for the businesswoman to tap into – Khokova sneakers for the kiddies, maybe … she’s certainly keeping her options open. Makhadzi had this message for those who voted for her in the Kids’ Choice Awards.