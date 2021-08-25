Makhadzi clears the air about her and Master KG

Local singer Makhadzi has cleared the air on where things stand between herself and ex-boyfriend Master KG. Last year the two musicians announced through social media that they had parted ways romantically, to great disappointment from their fans.

In the post, the “Jerusalema” hitmaker said: “Me and Makhadzi parted ways months ago ... to focus on our careers. “We are still young and we still need to achieve big things. (We) hope everyone understands and respects that. I am no longer going to answer anything related to this. Thanks.” Taking to Facebook live, Makhadzi corroborated Master KG’s statement.

One of the “Kokovha” singer’s fans had asked what really happened between her and Master KG. She replied and said: “What happened between Master KG and I, is we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool.” Last week, Makhadzi took to Twitter to share the news that she had bought herself a house. This comes after the singer built a house for her grandmother, one for her mother and another for her father.

“The first time I entered to my house I took this picture. My dream came true and I am proud of myself. “I built my grandmother a house with a garden just because my mom and father separated I decided to not choose but to build them two different houses. Now I bought MY OWN HOUSE!” she tweeted. Makhadzi, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, went on to congratulate herself.