Makhadzi ‘fainted’ after receiving a follow on Instagram from Tamar Braxton

Local music sensation Makhadzi, who recently made a five-stop tour of Canada and Europe, has caught the attention of award-winning singer Tamar Braxton. The “MaGear“ hitmaker recently received a follow on Instagram from the international artist and was so thrilled that she ”fainted“ but her die-hard fans didn’t think it was such a big deal.

Makhadzi posted on Facebook: “Look who followed me on instagram😭😭American singer @tamarbraxton followed me after posting my namibia performance. I fainted again I will wake up on the first of October at makhuvha stadium 🏟.” One of her followers, Ofentse Mwase Films posted: “My sister you are bigger than this person, she should pay to follow our Makhadzi!” Amber Mesilane commented: “You are our princess kaloku. She should....I get chills when I watch you sing. You are BIGGER than. Yoir energy wooow its pricelless. Baby it's your time to shine, you were born for this♥️♥️.”

While another joked: “Makhadzi you’re currently the biggest Musician in the World right now, You must get used to this but I understand your excitement,I felt the same when Drake followed on me but now I’m used to it, Rihanna followed me & I kept quiet about it, Makhadzi you & me we are stars.” On the whole, South African artists have been doing extremely well in the music industry and are being praised and noticed by global superstars. Last week, “All Of Me” singer John Legend shared some love with musician Mthandazo Gatya after he took part in the #OpenVerseChallenge on TikTok, in which he added an African twist to John Legend’s new song “Nervous”.

