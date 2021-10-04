Makhadzi hits back at body shamers

Mzansi’s leading vocalist Makhadzi has found herself topping the trends, after an unflattering image of her started making the rounds on social media, this past weekend. This comes after a photographer allegedly shared a photograph of Makhadi performing on stage showing off the dark skin on her inner thighs.

The post received mixed reactions, many of which were body-shaming the Limpopo-born star. Taking to Facebook on Sunday, the “Sugar Sugar” hitmaker pleaded with her social media users to stop “editing and sharing” the image and also urged fans to stop humiliating her. In her statement, Makhadzi explained that the photographer had many images that he could share but he chose the most unflattering one “to promote his brand but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul”.

Though she apologised to her fans for the image, the star also hit back at trolls. She reminded her fans that there are certain parts of one’s body that one cannot change and she is proud of who she is. “Unfortunately I cannot change my inner part ... I'm like this and I'm proud … ”

She further explained how this online bullying impacts negatively on her family and friends. “I am strong but my family and friends are not strong as I am ... seeing them crying about edited pictures really break me and affect me badly. “I would like to ask everyone who reacts with this picture and edited pictures that you are planting something that can affect me badly ... I humble myself politely to ask everyone to stop humiliating me …”