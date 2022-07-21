Makhadzi in heated exchange with Inno Morolong

Award-winning musician Makhadzi is currently rocking stages in Canada, but unfortunately, drama won't stop following her. Makhadzi is meant to be enjoying her international tour, but instead, she is busy on the social media streets dealing with trolls.

The "Ghanama" hitmaker found herself embroiled in a social media exchange with reality TV star and socialite, Inno Morolong. Morolong is no stranger to drama. She has previously crossed paths with rapper Gigi Lamayne. The drama between Makhadzi and Morolong started off in their private Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) and later spilled over onto Instagram Lives and the Twitter streets for all to witness.

Clout chaser, Inno, leaked her conversation with Makhadzi for clout. pic.twitter.com/RaW7ajye1Y — Musa Khawula (@Musa_KhawuIa) July 20, 2022 Makhadzi was accused by Morolong of owing people money and allegedly failing to appear at a paid booking. Makhadzi denied this, and the two women had a back and forth exchanges where insults were thrown left, right and centre. The moment between the two ladies trended across social media, with everyone who had something to say weighing in.

Morolong was the one who leaked the private DMs, where she is seen defending her independent career as a club host, whereas Makhadzi works as a performer. “People r making money out of u, u r not even aware. Cassper nyovest and other smart artists have their own record label. U go and sweat and jump on stage for other people,” said Morolong. An exchange between Makhadzi and Inno Morolong via IG DM. pic.twitter.com/faZCoil8dO — Musa Khawula (@MusaKhawula) July 20, 2022 The international award-winning artist was fine with her decision to be working for someone else and accused Morolong of being jealous of her.

