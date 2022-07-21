Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Makhadzi in heated exchange with Inno Morolong

Inno Morolong and Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram

Inno Morolong and Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

Award-winning musician Makhadzi is currently rocking stages in Canada, but unfortunately, drama won't stop following her.

Makhadzi is meant to be enjoying her international tour, but instead, she is busy on the social media streets dealing with trolls.

Story continues below Advertisement

The "Ghanama" hitmaker found herself embroiled in a social media exchange with reality TV star and socialite, Inno Morolong.

Morolong is no stranger to drama. She has previously crossed paths with rapper Gigi Lamayne.

The drama between Makhadzi and Morolong started off in their private Instagram Direct Messages (DMs) and later spilled over onto Instagram Lives and the Twitter streets for all to witness.

More on this

Makhadzi was accused by Morolong of owing people money and allegedly failing to appear at a paid booking.

Makhadzi denied this, and the two women had a back and forth exchanges where insults were thrown left, right and centre.

The moment between the two ladies trended across social media, with everyone who had something to say weighing in.

Story continues below Advertisement

Morolong was the one who leaked the private DMs, where she is seen defending her independent career as a club host, whereas Makhadzi works as a performer.

“People r making money out of u, u r not even aware. Cassper nyovest and other smart artists have their own record label. U go and sweat and jump on stage for other people,” said Morolong.

The international award-winning artist was fine with her decision to be working for someone else and accused Morolong of being jealous of her.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Out of everything I just noticed that you are so jealous and I don’t know for what Nna le wena are tswane wena o legosha nna keseopedi [Me and you are not the same, you are wh*re, I am a musician]. Please go fight with other slayqueens,” said Makhadzi.

Fans are quickly choosing sides in this latest social media battle, with Makhadzi and Morolong topping the trends list on Twitter in first and second place.

Related Topics:

InstagramCeleb twarsCelebrity GossipEntertainmentArtists

Share

Recent stories by:

Oluthando Keteyi