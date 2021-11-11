Makhadzi inks mega deal worth R120 million with Kicks Sportswear

Limpopo-born star Makhadzi is on a winning streak. Not only is she one of South Africa’s top performers, but now she is crafting a lane for herself as a businesswoman. Makhadzi took to social media to announce that she has signed a mega deal with sportswear brand, Kicks Sportswear, called Kokovha, named after her 2020 project.

According to Makhadzi, the deal will see her create products that will reflect everything she is and believes in with the sportswear brand. “I am happy to announce that I have signed a R120 million MEGA deal called Kokovha with @kickssportswear_sa to develop and create amazing products that will reflect everything that I am and believe in,” read her post. Makhadzi shared a video along with the post, where she is seen entering offices to sign the mega deal.

The “Sugar Sugar” hitmaker is dressed in traditional Tshivenda attire. Kicks Sportswear founder Sammy Mhaule is also seen in the video, along with other team members. In her post, Makhadzi thanked Mhaule for believing in her. “Shout out to the founder of Kicks @Sammymhaule for believing in me, @alfadestinycommunications as well as @openmicprodsa, @africori for being the cornerstone of this deal and choosing me to recreate history,” said Makhadzi.

More details about the mega deal are expected to be revealed in coming weeks. When God's timing is right everything falls into place, blessings come together and dreams become a reality.

The deal received public scrutiny, with many questions being raised by critics about the deal. Cassper later launched his own line of sneakers called the Root of Fame 990. The rapper has previously revealed what inspired his popular sneakers, which are now available in several colours.

“At the beginning of lockdown, I found myself at home, feeling useless as I was stuck in my house and I was in the weirdest place. “I used to be celebrated everywhere I go and get paid to just show up at venues. Now I'm stuck in my house with no fans, just family. “My fame didn’t matter. For the first time in my life, it was useless. I then asked myself how I could package this fame and sell it.