Makhadzi on filling two stadiums in one year: ‘This is a dream come true’

Still basking in the success of her five-stop tour of Canada and Europe, Makhadzi continues to make giant strides in her career. The Limpopo-born star took to her social media this week to thank her fans for their support following another successful one-woman show in her hometown of Venda this past weekend.

“I still don't know how to thank and appreciate everyone for the massive support ...filling two stadiums in a year for my own Makhadzi One Woman Show,” Makhadzi wrote on Instagram. “I feel very blessed and thank you very much to all the supporters and sponsors for making my dreams come true,” she added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Hosted by Somizi Mhlongo at the Makhuvha stadium, in Thohoyandou, the “Makhadzi One Woman Show” featured some of Mzansi’s finest including Master KG, Sho Madjozi, Lady Du, Dr Malinga, King Monada, Mr Brown and Dalom Kids.

Makhadzi made history when she became the first South African singer to fill up a stadium in Botswana. The award-winning singer hosted her inaugural “One Woman Show” at Tlokweng Stadium, Gaborone, on Saturday, March 26. Meanwhile, Makhadzi is embroiled in a lawsuit drama with the sneaker brand Kicks Kokovha’s CEO Sammy Mhaule.

Mhaule is suing Makhadzi and her production company Open Mic R8,2 million for breaching partnership agreements, which include wearing the brand’s sneakers during performances and promoting the brand on her social media platforms. “We are puzzled by his claim of R8m considering that Makhadzi has lost earnings due to the fact that she had exclusivity tied to the deal and as such missed other opportunities,” read the statement issued advocate Nkateko Maluleke on behalf of Makhadzi and Open Mic. “We did everything we could to help the situation. The rights of Open Mic Productions remain reserved in this regard and if it means litigation, we are ready.”

