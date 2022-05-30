Makhadzi puts an end to breakup rumours

“Mama” hitmaker Makhadzi has shut down rumours of her break-up with award-winning musician, Master KG. Makhadzi read a recent article online which claimed that she and Master KG have broken up “again” - she screen-grabbed the article, reposted it on her Facebook page and then slammed the brakes on the rumour by captioning it: “Fake news !!!!!📰 😂😂. Please stop lying 🤥. Vhafunani hanefho (Look for it) ❤️❤️❤️.”

The post received more than 37K likes and over 6K comments came flooding in. Master KG responded to Makhadzi’s post, saying: “My love ❤️ They must Drink Paraffin once mxm!!” The conversation than went back and forth.

Makhadzi said: “Master KG SA 😂😂😂😂😂 or maybe sanitizer once. More love for you my love ❤️❤️❤️😍.” To which Master KG responded: “You guys like bullying my wife!!! Le tla nyela (It will disappear) one day.” Fans were happy to know that the rumour was not true commenting that the couple shouldn’t entertain “bullies”.

“My advise to this 2 love birds, stop entertaining these bullies, you don't owe us any explanation we love you continue flourishing,” said Charlotte Mogonediwa. “It's really annoying how people are always assuming the worst about Makhadzi and KG's relationships as if theirs is perfect yaz, some people really need to get a life ai,” said Nicole Mugadi. And Rose Mary said: “More blessings to you Khadzi and Master KG. I really love you bantwana bam. I enjoy how you love one another, you remind me of my good old days when I was young like you.

