Makhadzi shaken by robbery and shooting at recent gig

Multi award-winning singer Makhadzi has reportedly survived a shooting in Tshwane, this past weekend. The Limpopo-born star, who was scheduled to perform at the Ga-Rankuwa Shisanyama, was standing outside the venue when the shooting took place, reports Sowetan Live.

Makhadzi was waiting outside her car on Saturday, May 14. It is believed that two gunmen approached Makhadzi and then took off with her cellphone, before several shots were fired in her direction. In a statement issued by Open Mic Records, no one was harmed during the shooting but it is believed that Makhadzi may have been “targeted”. “The guy put his gun on Makhazi's neck and took her phone from her hand. And when she started screaming and running he (cocked) his gun and shot towards Makhazi and dancers, but missed them,” revealed the statement.

“Everyone who was at the parking lot ran away. Upon leaving the venue we (Makhazi, dancer and me) noticed a car following us, we went to the nearest police station. “We opened a case at Ga-Rankuwa police station. Police even escorted us out of Ga-Rankuwa,” said the statement. In his statement, Open Mic Records co-owner Lionel Jamela also expressed his dismay at the senseless act of crime.

“As the company, we are shocked by this incident that someone would want to harm one of the country’s superstars. We are happy that she is safe, and the dancers (too). He added that Makhadzi and the dancers will be receiving counselling to help them deal with the traumatic incident. “As the company, we promised to beef up security for our artists when they go out to work,” read the statement.

Following the traumatic event, Makhadzi took to Facebook on Sunday, and wrote: “Don’t forget to thank God for your life . Life is too short.” Hip hop artist Big Zulu, recently raised serious concerns about artists' safety and security in South Africa. Though in his case, no guns were fired, the “Imali eningi” hitmaker explained how, in most cases, there isn’t enough visible security at the events.

In his post, Big Zulu explained how some people tend to get too excited when they meet celebrities, like himself. “Sometimes people injure themselves by shoving … and it’s impossible to meet everyone because there isn’t enough time. “But the other challenge is to find that security is not there, and even our cars even get damaged during the mobbing and shoving,” said Big Zulu.