Makhadzi to part ways with Open Mic Productions after 3 years

Multi-award-winning musician Makhadzi has announced that she has opted not to renew her contract with her record label, Open Mic Productions. She explained that she made the decision to not renew her contract to focus on her own company Makhadzi Entertainment and her other business ventures.

Makhadzi began working with the record label in March 2020 and her contract ended in March 2023, “after three years of fruitful and productive working relationship”. “The relationship between myself and Open Mic Productions was like a match made in heaven as it elevated both of us to become household names in the South African Music Industry,” read a media statement from Makhadzi. Under the label, Makhadzi released four studio albums, which did very well, reaching gold status and accumulating massive streaming numbers.

“I travelled the world which was made possible by my relationship with Open Mic Production. I performed in countries such as United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, Nigeria, Senegal and SADC countries and many other countries across the globe. “I also won awards such as ‘Ubuntu Arts and Culture Diplomacy Award’, ‘Mzansi Viewers Choice Award’, Basadi Music Award’, ‘AFIMA’, ‘South African Music Award (SAMA)’ and ‘Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards’ to name a few,” she said. In her statement, she thanked the record label for all their good work and contribution to making her career a success.