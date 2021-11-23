Makhadzi’s star continues to shine as she wins first international award

Local singer Makhadzi won her very first international award. The well-known South African singer on Sunday took home the artist of the year at the All Africa Music Awards (Afrima) held in Lagos, at the weekend.

Makhadzi also performed at the awards, which celebrate Africa’s biggest acts. The “Ghanama” hitmaker was up against some seriously tough competition that included the likes of Davido, Wizkid, Black Diamond and Focalisitic. The star could not contain her excitement, when she collected her award on stage.

“Good evening Africa. I’m speechless, but I want to thank God, for taking me out of the streets of South Africa and bringing me here, in Lagos, to represent SA and my culture Tshivenda,” said an emotional Makhadzi. Makhadzi did not forget to thank those who were instrumental in helping her achieve her success. On Instagram, Makhadzi thanked producer, singer and songwriter Mr Brown for pushing her to believe in herself.

“I always deliver the best because of your contribution. “Congratulations to my self, the whole team and my fans for winning this award. “It’s possible black child.

“Your love and support is too much thank you very much,” said Makhadzi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Makhadzi was also nominated for best female artist in Southern Africa, where she was nominated alongside Mzansi queens, Busiswa, DJ Zinhle, Kamo Mphela, Kelly Khumalo, Nomcebo Zikode, Zanda Zakuza and Shekhinah. The international award-winning singer remarked on Twitter that the moment was “a dream come true”.

She also went on to remark that she had been trying her “luck” at the Afrima for the past 7 years and now her prayers have been answered. This is a dream come true 😭😭 I have been trying my luck to be part of Afrima for the past 7 years, god finally answered my prayers at the right time. #iamafricanqueen #IAmUnstoppable #iamunbeaten — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) November 15, 2021 The Limpopo native’s career has been reaching new heights and she is doing better than ever. Makhadzi is on a winning streak not only is she bagging awards, she is also bagging deals.