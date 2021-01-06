Mam Dorah Sitole’s memorial service to be live streamed

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mzansi is still reeling in shock following the devastating news of the passing of culinary icon Mam Dorah Sitole. The South African cookbook author, food writer, editor, and Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef, Dorah Sitole, fondly known as Mam’ D or Mam’ D passed away on Sunday in Johannesburg. The Sitole family is inviting fans, friends, colleagues of Mam’ D and even Mam’ Dizzle, to say to pay their last respect in a live stream celebration of Sitole’s extraordinary life. The memory service will be held on Thursday, January 7 at 12pm. Click here to attend. The Soweto-born chef is South Africa’s first black food writer, with an illustrious career spanning four devices.

She was the editor and food editor for “True Love” and “Drum” magazines where she put a spotlight on our indigenous cuisine, inspired by her humble childhood.

Her love for the vibrant and unique flavours of township, traditional, African, Pan-African and Western cuisine are stewed into both her books in a fusion of her passions for food and travel.

The first book, published in 1999, “Cooking from Cape to Cairo”, is a reflection of her journey across Mzansi and nineteen countries on the continent including Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Kenya and Mozambique where she spent time interacting with locals and understanding each country’s cuisine.

Her latest book, “40 Years of Iconic Food” published just a few weeks before her untimely death, is a generous helping of deliciously modern twists to some well-known dishes.

Her influence on the culinary industry continues to be celebrated across the continent and her legacy will live in the hearts of many.

Tributes continue to pour in on social media as family, fans and industry friends remember the fallen baobab and the goddess of the culinary industry.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the “Star Trek Discovery” star Phumzile Sitole paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother. She shared a series of sweet memories of her mom. She simply captioned the post: “Rest Safely Doll.”

Celebrity chef and TV host Lazy Makoti, real name Mogau Seshoene, also took to social media to express her heartbreak at the passing of Sithole. She also took the opportunity to honour Sitole for her immense contribution to the culinary industry.

She wrote: “What a truly heavy and heartbreaking day yesterday was. Our legend has fallen. I am devastated. It seems so unbelievable but Mama Dorah is no more. I am overwhelmed with grief.

“I am struggling to find the words to offer in tribute and celebration of who and what she meant to me and to the South African culinary scene as a whole.

“I am reminded of afternoons as a child cutting out her recipes in True love mag to stick into my mom’s recipe scrap book. Mama Dorah was the first time I realized that food media could be a career - for someone that looked like me and with a palate like ours.

“Then fast forward to meeting her years later and being received with the warmth and love of a mother.

“Getting to learn from her and later work and collaborate with her is a time and memories I will always cherish. When I authored my first book, no one was more worthy to write the foreword. Gracious and elegant our Mama Dorah, who was to later host my book launch with just as much love and grace.”

She continued: “You have taught us generosity and humility in all we claim to love and be passionate about. It was the highest honour to have returned the favour and hosted your launch once your cookbook and memoir came out last year. It can only be God that you left us with this beautiful piece of you, in celebration of your 40-year long career that ignited a love in so many of us.

“You are the very reason we became everything we became. You opened the door to usher in a generation of chefs, cooks and food writers. Your impact will be felt for generations after. Thank you Mama Dorah.

“We will continue the good work you started. Thank you to her children who graciously shared her with us all.”

Chef Nti, real name Nthabiseng Ramaboa also shared her fondest memories of Mam Dora in a series of photographs.

She wrote: “Mama D 💔 may her gentle soul Rest In Peace.

“Frame 1: 2019 after getting ready for the @eatoutguide awards where she walked away with an award - I was so happy mama D finally got recognized 40 years later...Frame 2 & 3: 2017 BTS for a campaign we both did for #acemaizemeal

“Frame 4: 2016 launch event to celebrate @sibamtongana cover feature with @destinyconnect

“Last frame: I had just met mama D in person... she offered to hold my hand and help me with pre production of my very 1st cooking show - for 3 moths I was at mama D’a house daily & she was so generous and patient, “ reflected Ramaboa.

TV host and celebrity chef Lorna Maskeo also paid her respect to the woman who shattered the glass ceiling and opened many doors in the culinary space.

“Mam Dorah’s death has been a true shook. Sending condolences to her family and friends. An icon in the food space, a legend who carved a way for us in the culinary industry. She truly will missed. May her beautiful soul rest in peace!!”

Mam Dorah’s death has been a true shook. Sending condolences to her family and friends. An icon in the food space, a legend who carved a way for us in the culinary industry. She truly will missed. May her beautiful soul rest in peace!! 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/8YoaG4xeOX — Celebrate With Lorna Maseko (@Lorns_Maseko) January 6, 2021

Mam’ Dorah’s funeral will be attended by 40 close family and friends who have been preselected and invited, in order to adhere to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.