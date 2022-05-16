Mam’Mkhize excited to be a grandma again as Tamia and Andile welcome daughter

Reality TV star and businesswoman Dr Shauwn Mkhize is excited to be grandma yet again as she announces the arrival of her new granddaughter, Baby Miaandy. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Mam’Mkhize revealed that her musician son, Andile Mpisane, and his socialite wife, Tamia Louw, welcomed their daughter on Sunday, May 15.

The doting grandmother shared a picture of the Baby Miaandy’s little feet, simply captioning the post: “The Mpisane, Louw and Mkhize family are pleased to announce the arrival of Baby Miaandy. “Our little princess arrived safely early this morning at 00:14 am weighing 2.8kg, mommy @tamia_mpisane is also safe and recovering, dad @andilempisane10 is extremely tired but in good spirits. “On a lighter note she was waiting for grandma to come back from the match to witness her arrival 😍😍😍 I am over the moon to be a grandma again.”

Fans and friends including Pearl Thusi, Ayanda Thabethe and Judith Sephuma all took to the comments section to congratulate the couple on their new bundle of joy. Tamia unveiled her baby bump in February, following months of social media speculations that she may be expecting her first child with Andile. In her post, the new mom also penned a tribute to her unborn baby. She wrote: "Dear Baby. Oh how I can't wait to meet you.

“One day when you get to see this, I want you to know just how precious you are to me. From the moment I knew about you, I fell insanely in love with you. “You are my first baby and this new chapter is going to be a learning curve for both of us. But I promise to give you the best of me. I’m not perfect but my love for you is and will forever be perfect. “May God watch over you and protect you. May his love and grace be the guiding force for our journey ahead.”

