Mam’Mkhize hits back at latest outrage on Twitter over donated houses

Local media personality and businesswoman Shauwn ”Mam’Mkhize” Mkhize has hit back at the outrage aimed at her on Twitter. Mam’Mkhize found herself as social media users' latest target after a picture of one of the homes donated to flood victims in KZN was labelled as her work.

One of the pictures posted by @1KZNtvNews shows the inside of the home, which comes with a single bed and a shower. The post was a part of a lengthy tread that also included pictures of the actual house Mam’Mkhize donated. "I’ve seen the latest outrage on Twitter and want to address this very fast. For the longest period of my life, I’ve let the media perception become a reality and now, I will no longer be doing that!" she wrote in her caption on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Shauwn Mkhize (@kwa_mammkhize) In her video, she rejected claims that she built a house from bricks and explained that her team did it out of alternative technology. On Monday she shared images of the houses she handed over in Wyebank to the families that were severely affected by the floods in April.

Mam'Mkhize also thanked the person who built the house as someone in need received shelter. The businesswoman went on to remind naysayers that instead of criticising the house they should stand up and do what is right and thank people who are doing good things. A businessman known as Mr Mavuyane according to @1KZNtvNews was also named as one of the donors.

INSIDE THE NEW FURNISHED HOME: pic.twitter.com/FQuosNsXLI — 1KZNTV News (@1KZNtvNews) June 20, 2022 Mam’Mkhize remarked in her video that people will now not be willing to come forward with the charity they do in fear of naysayers on social media. Meanwhile, BET Africa has announced that they will be airing the “Mam’Mkhize: A Thanksgiving” two-part special on Saturday, June 25, exclusively on BET Africa. She hosted an African royalty-themed thanksgiving event in Sandton, which coincided with her birthday in June, and now she’s ready to share all the details with Mzansi.

