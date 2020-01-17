The 2nd episode of "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" that aired on Monday and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is giving away R50 000 each to five lucky Twitter users to show her appreciation to fans for watching the show.
In a recent tweet Mkhize said: "Thank You Mzansi for making #KwaMamMkhize the BEST show on @Mzansimagic. To show my gratitude, I'm giving away R50 000 to 5 lucky people. Rules: 1. Follow me 2. Retweet this 3. Comment and tell me what business you would start with R50 000? Winners will be randomly selected," she said.
Tweet users wasted no time in entering the competition. The tweet garnered more than 2.3K Likes and 2.3K retweets in just five hours, with more than 1.4K excited users commenting on the original tweet with their business ideas.