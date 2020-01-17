Mam'Mkhize is giving away R250 000 to make dreams come true









Shauwn Mkhize. Picture: Twitter The 2nd episode of "Kwa Mam'Mkhize" that aired on Monday and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize is giving away R50 000 each to five lucky Twitter users to show her appreciation to fans for watching the show. In a recent tweet Mkhize said: "Thank You Mzansi for making #KwaMamMkhize the BEST show on @Mzansimagic. To show my gratitude, I'm giving away R50 000 to 5 lucky people. Rules: 1. Follow me 2. Retweet this 3. Comment and tell me what business you would start with R50 000? Winners will be randomly selected," she said. Tweet users wasted no time in entering the competition. The tweet garnered more than 2.3K Likes and 2.3K retweets in just five hours, with more than 1.4K excited users commenting on the original tweet with their business ideas.

I would open a Personal Chef business.The R 50 000 would assist me with buying the food, food storage containers, rent/purchase space to prepare meals as well as the marketing effort needed. #KwaMamMkhize pic.twitter.com/99FRu62Whf — Lee-Ann (@LeeAnnStylish) January 17, 2020





@CBoujee said: "I’m a founder of a SA based NGO mainly for orphans & widows. I’m here to encourage a culture of giving and to strengthen communities. My work is unappreciated & ignored but im here to reach out to people at the point of need anyway! I want to lift people and make them better,".

I’m a founder of a SA based NGO mainly for orphans & widows. I’m here to encourage a culture of giving and to strengthen communities. My work is unappreciated & ignored but im here to reach out to people at the point of need anyway! I want to lift people and make them better ♥️ pic.twitter.com/vlwvlLozsf — Cyan.Boujee🥂 (@CBoujee) January 17, 2020

Other tweets included the following:

I’d grow my newly established picnic setup business by buying more equipment, which would enable me to to cater for larger groups than currently. Eventually the profit will help me slowly establish my solid events company🥺. pic.twitter.com/40iu0noIay — Probably Thando💕 (@thando_sis) January 17, 2020

32 year old photographer/videographer, living with a disability. I would use the money to buy equipment that would assist me in making my productions easier to shoot and this growing my business. pic.twitter.com/vKXkSPjBsb

— Tshepo Seboko ♿️📷🇿🇦 (@apex_87) January 17, 2020



