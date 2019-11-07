Mampintsha's drastic weight loss got tongues wagging after a video clip of the Durban based musician went viral on Twitter.
On Thursday the "Wololo" star shared a video of him dancing to a new track, giving fans a preview of his latest jam which is dropping next week.
He simply captioned the post: “#kadesbenuza 🔥🔥Dropping Nextweek produces by #bizzawethu & #mrthela #OSGin 🥃🌎🦶 #kangaroodance Siyachoma”
