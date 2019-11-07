Mampintsha’s drastic weight loss leaves Twitter divided









Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram Mampintsha's drastic weight loss got tongues wagging after a video clip of the Durban based musician went viral on Twitter. On Thursday the "Wololo" star shared a video of him dancing to a new track, giving fans a preview of his latest jam which is dropping next week. He simply captioned the post: “#kadesbenuza 🔥🔥Dropping Nextweek produces by #bizzawethu & #mrthela #OSGin 🥃🌎🦶 #kangaroodance Siyachoma” #kadesbenuza 🔥🔥Dropping Nextweek produces by #bizzawethu & #mrthela 🚨 #OSGin 🥃🌎🦶 #kangaroodance🔥 Siyachoma 🖕 pic.twitter.com/mgBeB5iHxI — S H I M O R A (@MampintshaNuz) October 30, 2019

Instead of celebrating the new music, many expressed their shock and concern about the musician’s sudden weight loss.

While others poked fun at the musician stating that he’s deserving of whatever illness he might have.

It's clear tweeps still has a bone to pick with Mampintsha following him admitting to physically abusing his girlfriend Babes Wodumo, despite the case being dismissed.

The Twitterverse seems to be having a field day even renaming him "R Mashesha" after the former Big Nuz member “R Mashesha” who passed away in 2015 after a long illness.

#Mampintsha so yall call him R-Mampintsha😂😂🤭 — Barney Lethu Jalee (@barneyjalee) November 7, 2019

Someone tweeted “Nimbonile u-R Mampintsha” last night 💔 — Bhut’ Webala Elizothile (@_SaneleZulu) November 7, 2019

Tweeps continued dragging the musician, despite fans calling for the insensitive comments to stop.