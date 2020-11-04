Manaka Ranaka talks of how she was asked to abort her first child

Actress Manaka Ranaka who recently celebrated 20 years in the industry took to social media to wish her daughter, Katlego a happy birthday. The “Generation: The Legacy” actress also used this as an opportunity to share some of the hardships she endured two decades ago. In the Instagram caption she wrote about getting pregnant at the start of her career and how she was asked to abort her pregnancy by the woman who hired her 20 years ago. After she refused, they fired her, but she didn’t care because she was so determined to keep the child and enter the next chapter of her life. The full post read: “Happy Birthday mama. The one who made me a mother 👩🏾‍🦱. The one who made me a Gmom 👩🏾‍🦳. You @kay.stone_core are such a blessing in my life. We were so meant to be.

“20 years of doing this life thing together, and I've never looked back since. I remember when women I worked for told me to abort you and I was like la hlanya, they fired me! Honestly I didn't care, coz I was so determined to keep you and enter the next chapter in my life and that was bieng a mom ( Lauren Hill's song Zion kept me going when I felt that the world was against us).

“I was ready man, .as young as they said I was, I was ready for you, and its been quiet a journey baby.

“A journey i would repeat anyday. Have a blessed day ngwanaka. You'll always be my baby. You've always been my Joy. My ZION,” wrote Ranaka, who is currently pregnant with her second child.

While details of the pregnancy is unknown, Ranaka did share a picture on Instagram of her baby daddy.