Mandela Day: Lazi Mathebula pays homage to Madiba’s legacy through art

South African artist and sculptor Lazi Mathebula has joined forces with MTN to host masterclasses aimed at inspiring and mentoring upcoming artists at the Constitution Hill, in Braamfontein, on July 18. Aptly named “Spaces for Doers” this campaign is the first in a series of concepts MTN is undertaking to empower the youth of South Africa.

This year, Mathebula will spend his 67 minutes tutoring young artists in honour of the world’s most prolific icon, Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela. “Art has always been at the forefront of youth culture and has a way of bringing people together,” Mathebula said. “It connects people physically and culturally through its capacity to tell a community’s shared story, inspire reflection and form connections that transcend differences.

“There is no better way to spend Mandela Day than by paying homage to his legacy through art.” Commenting on the initiative, MTN executive: corporate affairs, Jacqui O’Sullivan said: “The month of July is about giving, sharing, and bringing communities together in celebration of Madiba’s legacy. “For us, this means providing the tools that will enable South African youth to learn from those who have come before them, enabling young doers to keep doing and grow their respective talents.”

Lazi Mathebula’s painting. Picture: Supplied For Mathebula, who discovered his passion for art at an early age, the mentorship programme for young artists will continue beyond the 67 minutes for Mandela day. “I’m hosting a masterclass, mentoring young artists that can come from different practices, such as sculpture, painting, drawings, illustrations and photography. “So we’re taking this 67 minutes to collaborate and create body bodies of work, that will then be contributed to a greater cause,” said the Joburg-based artist.

All art created at the event will be donated to the Krugersdorp Museum. “I’m very passionate about art. I’ve always been interested in giving people opportunities to grow. I like to give them a chance to be free. And art is one medium that allows you to be free.” “Whenever there’s an opportunity for me to share my knowledge and my skills with other people, I’m always excited to do that. So it’s the spirit of collaboration that drew me to this project.

“And in terms of mentorship, I will keep communication lines open and create an open source where these young artists can access to information about all things art.” Lazi Mathebula’s painting. Picture: Supplied Drawing his inspiration from his environment and personal experiences, Mathebula said his work tackles the history of indigenous communities and issues of spirituality. “My art is about storytelling and representation. The work that I do, differs based on how I’m feeling and what I’m learning, what I’ve read or what I’ve seen.