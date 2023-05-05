Mangaliso J Ngema cleared of rape charges but says his career is ‘destroyed’

Veteran actor Mangaliso J Ngema has taken to social media to break the news about his rape charges being withdrawn by the NPA. The charges where laid in June 2022 by his biological sister, Queen.

At the time he took to social media to respond to the allegations, saying that Queen had not been well since April 2022 and was admitted to hospital for psychotic behaviour but refused psychiatric treatment and absconded from the facility. The former “Generations” actor said Queen had been accusing her family and friends of various “shocking things” and alluded to the fact that she had been “taken over by bad spirits”. Now, just a month short of a year, the NPA has officially withdrawn the charges.

“Breaking News!! Yesterday, the NPA officially withdrew charges against me for a false accusation of rape by a relative of mine. It's been almost a year of going to court over a malicious and false charge,” he wrote in an Instagram post. He went on to say that the accusation and ongoing court cases had “destroyed” his decades-long career in the entertainment industry. “In the meantime, my personal brand and a career spanning over two decades in the film industry were destroyed, thanks to cancel culture. This was triggered by yet another false accusation of sexual harassment by a colleague.

“The pain has been real, and I do not wish it on my worst enemy. People have judged and doubted me without knowing the person I am,” he wrote. The lesson Ngema learnt from this ordeal was that people “love celebrating each other's downfalls”. “It's an aberration that must be eradicated. All I can say is that as men, we are not safe. As long as you are alive, the same thing can happen to you. My gratitude goes to everyone who has believed in me during the toughest times of my life.

“My legal team, Adv Retha Richards, Marinus Labuscagane, and Louis Nuade, you are the best ever. My family and friends, I love you. ❤️” Despite the stumble, Ngema made it clear that he is ready for any fight that comes his way. “Now, going for the next Goliath... #gratitude #justicesystem.”