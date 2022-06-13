Mangaliso Ngema ‘prosecuted’ on social media over rape allegations

Veteran actor Mangaliso Ngema has once again been accused of sexual harassment, this time by his biological sister, Queen. According to reports on several online sites, Queen alleged that Ngema raped her over a period of two years about a decade ago.

She has laid a charge at Sandton police station and Ngema, after appearing at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court last Thursday, was released on R5 000 bail. After the ordeal, the former “Generations” actor took to social media to share his side of the story with friends, fans and family. However, social media users have already made up their mind, playing judge, jury and executioner in this case.

In a long Instagram post which carried a picture of Ngema and Queen, he wrote: “Friends and family, it is with deep sadness that I share this post. I'm sure many of you have seen the disturbing news about my sister Queen and her allegations. Please be aware that it is not true.” He went on to say that Queen had not been well since April and was admitted to hospital for psychotic behaviour. “She refused psychiatric treatment and absconded from the facility. She has been on a rampage since then, accusing everyone, her family and friends, of various shocking things. It seems like she has been taken over by bad spirits. We are all dumbfounded by this,” he wrote.

“All I can say for now is that the allegations are not true and we are deeply concerned as her family and friends. She seriously needs help and we continue to pray for her well-being. “Queen is a good person who loves her family, and the real Queen would never put people she loves through what we are currently going through,” he added. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mangaliso J Ngema (@mangaliso_ngema) Social media put Ngema on blast, pulling out receipts to show that this isn’t the actor’s first offence. They pointed out that he should not be “victim blaming” and added that they believed Queen.

“🗣stop victim blaming, -Lorraine Moropa… -Altovise Lawrence -your sister? SIES!!! What I know about doing things in the dark is they always come to the light. Your sister was desperate and thought she could trust her and you too advantage. #ofetelletse,” said freeverse13. thee_bjornnnbb commented: “Trauma will cause someone to lose their mind… especially if they never received any therapy. Rape is traumatic. And after keeping quiet for 10 years I’m not surprised she was coping emotionally. If the allegations are true, he fucked up her life for good! Sickening and vile to even think you would 😢 your own blood😢😢.” _kokiem_ added: “Were you not the same guy who was accused of something similar not so long ago? 😳”