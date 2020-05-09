Mantsoe Pout helps feed poor families during lockdown

Radio and TV host Mantsoe Pout is joining the long list of local stars who are doing their bit to help the needy during the national lockdown. The star, together with the “Fresh On 947” co-hosts DJ Fresh and Shannon Leibach recently took to Alex to donate food parcels to the less fortunate. Since the beginning of the national lockdown in March, the "Hashtags" presenter and friends, through the "Fresh Deeds" initiative have donated food parcels to communities in Alexandra and Diepsloot. We caught up with the 32-year-old to chat about her beliefs around giving and the spirit of Ubuntu. What learnt about yourself during this lockdown period?

The lockdown has really brought about some realisations and one of the biggest things is that some of us have way more than we need. And, if we all looked at our privilege as an opportunity to do more for others, our city would thrive.

Do you think South Africans still possess the spirit of Ubuntu?

Joburg, for me, epitomizes Ubuntu. And I can say this loudly and proudly because I’ve seen our people stretch themselves when called to assist. The spirit of Ubuntu needs to be resurrected in our city; it needs to be a part of our culture to give. It needs to be taught from a young age. So, even though I believe we possess this spirit as a city, more can be done.

What drew you to the project?

I was brought up by my grandmother, who, for me, is the ultimate giver. I learnt to share whatever I had with the next person at a very early age. It resonates with me because it is at the very core of my values.

I believe we all have something we can give to the next person. Time, resources, necessities, big or small, that could be impactful to someone else’s life.

Pout who recently celebrated her birthday this week says she wants to it to inspire others to do good even after the lockdown period.



