Maps Maponyane. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Maps Maponyane had an interesting day in Cape Town traffic recently after a woman made a marriage proposal and he accepted. 

The woman in question took the proposal a step further and DMed Maponyane to notify him that she was the stranger and since he accepted she referred to him as "husband" and said she already looking at "nice schools" for their "kids". 

Maponyane posted the whole exchange on Tuesday and while Black Coffee even jumping in offering to play at the wedding. 

Tweeps and brands jumped in on the joke offering a wide array of services. 