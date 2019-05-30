Maps Maponyane. Picture: Instagram

Local personality Maps Maponyane had an interesting day in Cape Town traffic recently after a woman made a marriage proposal and he accepted. The woman in question took the proposal a step further and DMed Maponyane to notify him that she was the stranger and since he accepted she referred to him as "husband" and said she already looking at "nice schools" for their "kids".

Maponyane posted the whole exchange on Tuesday and while Black Coffee even jumping in offering to play at the wedding.

Got proposed to this afternoon in CT traffic by a woman in her car shouting words of marriage and pointing at her ring finger. I said yes. I think it was the romance level that got me. 💍😊 pic.twitter.com/3F28wXKJrM — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) May 28, 2019

Thank you.🙏🏾 In that case can I request 'Uthando' for our first dance? — Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) May 28, 2019

Tweeps and brands jumped in on the joke offering a wide array of services.

Wedding invitations will be done by me thank you. I can also add a live band and mobile cocktail bar. Issa package. #CrushWithapurpose pic.twitter.com/hg3PmJ3L8m — ntsomi carol yvonne (@vovolux) May 28, 2019

All cakes on me pic.twitter.com/yYbGs2qVVZ — Qhawekazi 👑🇿🇼🇿🇦 (@Lubahdiva) May 29, 2019

I live in Mauritius. Honeymoon accomodation already booked 7 days @stregishotels pic.twitter.com/LNFSAbWC37 — Mots (@MrsNalishuwa) May 28, 2019

Let me start compiling the guest list.

1.@RealBlackCoffee on the decks.

2. @tito_mboweni ko dipitseng.

3. @somizi for pre marital counseling and choreography.

4. I will provide any Legal advice needed

5.@Julius_S_Malema one of the speakers (we all know he gives the best speeches — Shaz Tsotetsi (@AdvShaz99) May 28, 2019

As I prepare the Bible verses for the wedding vows. Kuzoba mnandi mos😎💒 pic.twitter.com/EhXZhdj05d — ngwane siyabonga (@ngwanesiyabong1) May 28, 2019

Can I be a bridesmaid??? — Liezel V 🦒 (@liezelv) May 28, 2019

We can help you newly weds with a property search and recommend properties around good schools.💁‍♀️We have all that info available online: https://t.co/ycfrNg6SHn pic.twitter.com/K4emzilMBr — Private Property (@propertysa) May 29, 2019



