Maps Maponyane is anxious about the increase in Covid-19 cases in SA

Media personality and restaurateur, Maps Maponyane has expressed his nervousness with the announcement of easing lockdown restrictions.

This comes after the government announced that South Africa will be implementing a level 4 lockdown from May 1, despite the growing number of Covid-19 cases.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, on Wednesday SA recorded its single biggest 24-hour jump in Covid-19 cases, as the total surged to 5 350.





This was an increase of 354 cases from Tuesday. The minister also revealed that another 10 deaths were recorded, taking the total to 103.





“As at today (Wednesday), the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 5,350 — an increase of 354 cases. This is the highest number of cases in a 24-hour cycle recorded to date and represents a 73% increase relative to the day before,” the minister said.





Maps shared on Twitter that he was anxious about the increase and the easing of the lockdown.





“5,350 confirmed cases now in SA. That's an increase of 354 cases from yesterday, with 103 people dead from Covid-19. You can't help but feel a bit anxious with these rapidly rising numbers and an easing of the lockdown about to take place", he wrote.

Focus on the testing figures and our recovery rate and you'll be at ease



We are doing great. Other nations were reporting thousands of death by this time and we are only just hitting a hundred with a great recovery rate



No need to panic fam,,, we are doing great containing this — Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) April 29, 2020

True. perspective is important but we also need to remember that the 2% deaths are only for tested people, surely they are more deaths which are not recorded since tests were not yet done especially in rural areas and townships. So celebrating the 2% is a bit incorrect. — #ProudBLACK AG (@Junior24302) April 30, 2020

I’m flippen nervous to go back to work next week. 😔😔😔 — Megsie (@MegPascoe) April 29, 2020

The former "Top Billing" presenter also shared how he was helping get food to those in need during this time.





He posted several pictures on Instagram saying, "Thanks to you we've been able to feed over 1000 families and ECD Centres in the past week alone, with each full food parcel of essentials ensuring to sustain those in need for at least a month. Sadly times will only get more difficult in the coming days, and we'll be needing more and more of your help."





Although many agreed with the star, others told him to also remember the rate of recoveries.