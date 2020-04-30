Maps Maponyane is anxious about the increase in Covid-19 cases in SA
Although many agreed with the star, others told him to also remember the rate of recoveries.
5350 confirmed cases now in SA! That's an increase of 354 cases from yesterday, with 103 people dead from COVID-19.— Fellow Compatriot/Mr. Buns/Buns Out (@MapsMaponyane) April 29, 2020
You can't help but feel a bit anxious with these rapidly rising numbers and an easing of the lockdown about to take place...
Focus on the testing figures and our recovery rate and you'll be at ease— Raymond Monty Maboea (@RayMaboya) April 29, 2020
We are doing great. Other nations were reporting thousands of death by this time and we are only just hitting a hundred with a great recovery rate
No need to panic fam,,, we are doing great containing this
True. perspective is important but we also need to remember that the 2% deaths are only for tested people, surely they are more deaths which are not recorded since tests were not yet done especially in rural areas and townships. So celebrating the 2% is a bit incorrect.— #ProudBLACK AG (@Junior24302) April 30, 2020
I’m flippen nervous to go back to work next week. 😔😔😔— Megsie (@MegPascoe) April 29, 2020
View this post on Instagram
A privilege to help in any way. Thank you to all that have been supporting @nelsonmandelafoundationsa @imbumbafoundation and @kolisi_foundation over the past few days for 'Each One Feed One', our collective mission to help those in need across our country. This is where your contribution goes.🥔🥫🍞🥦🍅🍎 . Thanks to you we've been able to feed over 1000 families and ECD Centres in the past week alone, with each full food parcel of essentials ensuring to sustain those in need for at least a month. Sadly times will only get more difficult in the coming days, and we'll be needing more and more of your help.🙏🏾 . Due to the need we've decided to focus our Bursary Network fundraising efforts to purely focus on contributing to this cause over the next while. To donate please go to Bursarynetwork.com - Sign up, click on the Each One Feed One profile and make your contribution. We have an ambitious target but we know that it's possible. Every cent counts. Thank you. #EachOneFeedOne
A post shared by Maps Maponyane (@mmaponyane) on