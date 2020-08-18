Maps Maponyane responds to Sizwe Dhlomo telling him to put clothes on

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Maps Maponyane hit back at Sizwe Dhlomo telling him to put on some clothes in a Twitter exchange on Monday. In the world of celebville- yes it's a real-world- shade can sometimes be dressed in a harmless joke. Or it can be exactly what it is, direct shade. We have seen it with celebrities like Bonang Matheba and Pearl Thusi shading each other by going for the jugular while others like to be subtle in their approach. But when it comes to the recent exchange between media personalities Maps Maponyane and Sizwe Dhlomo, the jury is still out. Sizwe is known for his sharp tongue and never backs down from a twar. The star even got superstars like AKA and Riky Rick to apologise to him after their respective twars earlier this year. Maps, on the other hand, is known for being funny and even sarcastic. The two are also friends so it is no surprise that their exchange left Twitter users confused.

It all started when Maps posted a picture of of his Men’s Health cover.

In the cover, the former Top Billing presenter is wearing only pants, showing off his muscular torso.

Responding to the post, Sizwe said “Maps... gqokani, kumakhaza bafwethu. Nizophathwa umkhuhlane” which means “dress up, its cold my brother. You are going to get the flu”.

Maps hit back saying: “Siz, to quote the great Muhammad Ali: “Ngigqoke kanjani ngiyi sikhondlakhondla (How can I put on clothes when I am such a muscular man)”.

Siz, to quote the great Muhammad Ali: “Ngigqoke kanjani ngiyi sikhondlakhondla.” https://t.co/P5eLx38w67 — Mr. Buns/Buns Out/Abuti Buns/Lebunza/Breadwinner (@MapsMaponyane) August 17, 2020

Earlier this month Sizwe was involved in a twar with Vusi Thembekwayo.

It all started when Vusi claimed that he was broke back in 2007 when he started his business.

However, Sizwe called him out for lying and had the receipts to prove it.

Sizwe had old tweets from Vusi that contradicted his current statement, where he bragged about how much money he had in 2007 when he started his business.

In fact, in the old tweet, Vusi claimed he was a millionaire.