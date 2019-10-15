Mara Louw. Picture: Facebook
JOHANNESBURG - Actress Mara Louw is trending on Twitter for slamming Ferguson Films for blacklisting her and refusing to compensate her accordingly.

Louw was speaking as a panelist during the POWER Dialogue on POWER Talk on Tuesday. Louw said that in 2003, she earned R65 000 for her role in the TV show Muvhango.

“And then suddenly I’m told by Shona [Ferguson], who is a child and every other producer that ‘Your fee is too high.  Excuse me! If you want to pay me peanuts go and find a monkey. I have never received a penny of royalties,” Louw said during the discussion. 


