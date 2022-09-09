Marc Lottering chuffed by fan bringing him koeksisters on his ‘Uncle Marc’ international comedy tour

After battling some nerves in London, ahead of his show, Cape Town-based comedian Marc Lottering says he felt an immediate sense of home when “a tietie” brought him a batch of fresh koeksisters to the Leicester Square Theatre. What a DAMN TERRIFIC AUDIENCE last night!!!!!🥰🥰🥰🇿🇦🇬🇧 Thank You to all of you who came to watch.



(Also, I'm sure it was the first time that the most delicious koesisters were brought to London's West End!)🤣 Shukran!!!!❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼



My Heart is full xxx #UncleMarcTour pic.twitter.com/IUrXOLq86R — Marc Lottering (@marclottering) September 4, 2022 Lottering told IOL Entertainment: “The show was sold out and just damn fabulous.

“The ushers were a little bit confused when a fan arrived with the most delicious koeksisters for me. “It was the first time the West End saw koeksisters. It was from a ‘tietie’ all the way from Birmingham. “I was helluva nervous just prior to walking onto the stage in London because that was the first time I was performing the show outside of my own country, but when I jumped onto that stage the applause was deafening.

“There was so much love in the theatre. It was delicious and then it was rock ‘n roll.” Lottering and his husband Anwar McKay, who is also his manager, are on the tour together. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marc Lottering (@marc_lottering) The tour continues this weekend in Australia (Adelaide, Perth, Melbourne and Sydney) and thereafter to Windhoek in Namibia.

Lottering said: “We have chosen London, Oz and Namibia this year as I have performed in those countries numerous times before and I know I have a fan base there. “Early next year, we will tour New Zealand and include Brisbane which could not happen this year.” The comedian said its the expats living in other countries who are requesting his shows to come there.

“There are so many South Africans all over the globe and now many have been contacting us for possible future performances, these countries include the US, Hong Kong, Germany and the Netherlands. “I hope that I could get to those countries at some stage. It’s so awesome to be able to travel and tell South African stories outside of the country. “When I’m abroad, 90% of the show is in English. Which is not that major of a shift for me as I do most of my shows in English when performing in Durban and Joburg.

