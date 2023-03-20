Marc Lottering has big plans for ‘Aunty Merle’

Comedian Marc Lottering spills the tea on his new show and what’s next for his popular ‘Aunty Merle’ production. Lottering’s solo stand-up comedy show, “So I Wrote That Musical”, is running at the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town from March 21 to April 1.

This follows his smash hit musical “ Aunty Merle Things Get Real”, which has been seen by more than 40 000 people. This Is the third musical penned by Lottering. In his new show, South Africa’s favourite comedian shares hilarious stories as he reflects on the fascinating process of moving between the worlds of stand-up comedy and musicals. It dives into current affairs, into a comedic situation, as only Lottering knows how.

The show returns to the Baxter Theatre later this year to accommodate Muslim fans after the fasting month of Ramadaan. Tickets prices range from R180 to R220 at Webtickets. Lottering shared his thoughts on shifting back to the solo format.

“It’s really strange coming from such a big musical into the one-man show because I’ve been on stage with 15 other people every night, this is back to the world of stand-up comedy. “I always say stand-up comedy is like an addiction, in a good way, it’s a nightmare before you walk into it but once you are in it, it’s almost home as well. “Because ‘Aunty Merle’ was so well received, as did the previous show, ‘Uncle Marc’, the pressure is on for this one.

“It's an absolute nightmare days before the show, I’m looking at new material and praying to Jesus that the material will work, it’s a nightmare, but I’ve been here before and that’s how it’s been for 24 years.” Lottering has also been nominated for “Best Performance by an Actor in a musical or music theatre show” at the Fleur Du Cap awards, which is happening on March 26. Marc Lottering. Picture: Oscar O’Ryan Lottering told IOL Entertainment: “If you want to know how I feel about awards, go to Google and YouTube and look at Angela Bassett’s face at the Oscars, when she didn't win an Oscar. That’s actually how we all feel.

“Angela was only showing the world how we all actually feel about awards, its only fabulous when you win them but I got to get into the frame of mind that it’s not the true judge of your work, the true judges are the audience. “The audience has been carrying us for two decades and we can only go by full houses and standing ovations and people coming back night after night, that is the true reward. “I can honestly say this because ‘Aunty Merle’ has been nominated for nine awards in one year and won none of them and I learnt a lesson, you can't judge your work by that.”

“The last time, I bought new clothes for the awards because I was sure I was going to win, I will never buy new clothes for an awards ceremony again. “I'm going to wear second-hand clothes and I’m just gonna have a good time but I cannot take these things to heart.” Marc Lottering. Picture: Oscar O’Ryan On “Aunty Merle” marking the end of the trilogy, Lottering said: “We feel that chapter three is the end of the trilogy, it was the way that it should be and we feel the need to now shut down the Aunty Merle story. It was well received.