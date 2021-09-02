Marc Lottering says government doesn’t give a sh** about artists

Local comedian Marc Lottering has joined the long list of singers, actors and musicians who have lambasted the government for the lack of support to artists during the Covid-9 pandemic. The entertainment and hospitality industries have been some of the hardest hit by coronavirus pandemic.

Entertainers and actors reliant on live performances venues have especially been under strain since venues have to close earlier due to the curfew and venue capacity limitations under adjusted lockdown level 3. They had no work during under the level 4 lockdown, when many venues ceased operation for the duration of it. Taking to Twitter, Lottering took aim at the local government for not offering support for artists who relied on theatre venues.

He said: “Spare a thought for many singers, comedians, actors, dancers, musicians. Those who rely on live theatre to survive. Many have not received an income in two years. Government does not seem to give a sh**.” pic.twitter.com/ZsfmTNNnPX — Marc Lottering (@marclottering) August 30, 2021 This is not the first time the government has been called on to support local artists. In July, Pearl Thusi pleaded with Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa to offer financial support to the sector in the same way that he offered messages of congratulations and condolences.

She said: “Dear Minister @NathiMthethwaSA, I say this in the sincerely way … artists are struggling … can you assist with actual support/ money like how you tweet us congrats and condolences.” Songstress Simphiwe Dana previously spoke out and called out the minister for failing artists. She said: “For the first time in a while, I can pay bills. You don’t know what it means to me. South Africa, do better by your artists! This is so embarrassing.