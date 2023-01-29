Mariechan is serving ‘Stella’ material on latest single

Mariechan Luiters is serving flames with her latest single, “Stella”. The former Jamali singer has been on a roll with her solo career since the band split up officially in 2019.

Jamali first rocketed to fame in 2003 when they came second to Ghetto Lingo on the reality singing competition “Coca-Cola Popstars”. Since then, the powerhouse singers have gone on to achieve greatness, even outshining the winners. They were also nominated for three SA Music Awards and won in 2009 in the category Best South African Pop Act. Some said that if Jamali were Destiny’s Child, then Mariechan would be the Beyoncé of the group, being the smoothest voice among the three.

After various singles released since her solo career took off, Mariechan, who is originally from Cape Town but relocated to Johannesburg, is doing well for herself in the entertainment industry. She shared a snippet of her single on Instagram: “LADIES & GENTLEMEN! MY NEW SINGLE STELLA OUT NOW ON ALL DIGITAL PLATFORMS, DOWNLOAD, STREAM, LISTEN BUT WHATEVER YOU DO, VIBE TO IT & HELP ME TAKE IT TO THE 🔝 PS. LOVE, MO - Thankyou @childrenofmidas 🎥.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@mariechanl) Dubbed one of the most diverse crossover artists dabbling in a fusion of afrobeats, R&B and amapiano, her sound will undoubtedly resonate with the world.

The curated sounds reveal a sassy, sexy, vulnerable, bold, sophisticated yet edgy twist that takes us through her different moods. Mariechan explained: “’Stella’ is short for the slang ‘stellar’, relating to qualities of a star or praise for being wonderful, outstanding or cool. “This song is a banger of note!

