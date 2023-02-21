Mariechan Luiters writes a song in memory of AKA

Singer-songwriter Mariechan Luiters penned an emotional song in memory of Kieran Jarryd Forbes, better known as AKA, a day after his funeral. She titled the song “LLSM” (Long Live Supa Mega).

Story continues below Advertisement

Luiters shared the song with a short video uploaded to Instagram and captioned it: “Dedicated to Kiernan – AKA & his loved ones. I wrote a lil something on the spot that gave me comfort in knowing they may have taken his physical body but not his spirit or Gift & my homie @irebolaji putting music to it was the cherry on top 🙏🏽. “We’ll hold your name high King Ⓜ️❤️.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@mariechanl) Luiters told IOL Entertainment: “’LLSM’ (Long Live SupaMega) – that’s what I titled the dedication song I created amidst painful circumstances AKA’s family, the Megacy and South Africa has to come to terms with.

“I woke up Sunday morning still consumed by what has happened to Kiernan and I started whistling the melody you hear on the song. “I got my producer friend to pull up so I could do it to music. “The words/lyrics just poured out without writing it down and served as a reminder to me that his story won’t be what happened to him but how iconic he was as an artist, everything he touched turned to Gold.

Story continues below Advertisement

“That has to be his narrative and megacy! “The song is about taking comfort in knowing they may have taken his physical body but his bold spirit and gift can never be wiped out and that’s what the perpetrators will wake up to daily before it’s their judgement day. “It’s dedicated to AKA and his family, I hope if they hear it on the socials, they take some comfort the way I did – “Long Live SupaMega Live Long”.

Story continues below Advertisement