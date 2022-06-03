Mark Pilgrim contracts Covid-19 again amid cancer treatment

Local media personality and HOT 1027 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim has received yet another blow to his health. Pilgrim, who recently shared that his cancer had returned after 33 years and that he will be undergoing chemotherapy for stage four lung cancer, has now contracted Covid-19 for the second time.

Story continues below Advertisement

Luckily for him, his symptoms are mild, but it does mean that Pilgrim has to take more pills than he is originally required to – 35 to be exact. He took to his Instagram page to share the news: “In the words of Eminem: ‘guess who’s back’… despite being extremely cautious, COVID found me again. 🙄. Fortunately symptoms are very mild and I’m feeling fine. “On lots of meds (now it’s 35 tablets with breakfast 🥴). To quote more song lyrics; “ I get knocked down, but I get up again” 😀👊🏻✨.“

Pilgram has been documenting his cancer recovery journey on his social media in hopes of spreading positivity and encouraging other cancer patients. He posts both the highs and lows of being a cancer patient, in one post he said: “Time for a few morning pills 🤪. #JourneyToHealth #BodyInHarmony” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) In another he wrote: “As I lay in bed recovering (with some poochy love), I’ve had so many messages from people on the same journey. If you’re also feeling rotten from the “healing juice”, hang in there.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We’re in it together. It’s okay to have a bad day. Tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow… we stand up again. 💪🏻🙏🏻✨#JourneyToHealth.“ View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Pilgram’s fans took to the comments section to send him love, blessings and healing. “Sending love and healing 💕 your way God's blessings 🙏 over you 🙏,” said @lynettewickstrom.

Story continues below Advertisement