Mark Pilgrim contracts Covid-19 again amid cancer treatment

Local media personality and HOT 1027 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim has received yet another blow to his health.
Pilgrim, who recently shared that his cancer had returned after 33 years and that he will be undergoing chemotherapy for stage four lung cancer, has now contracted Covid-19 for the second time.
Luckily for him, his symptoms are mild, but it does mean that Pilgrim has to take more pills than he is originally required to – 35 to be exact.
He took to his Instagram page to share the news: “In the words of Eminem: ‘guess who’s back’… despite being extremely cautious, COVID found me again. 🙄. Fortunately symptoms are very mild and I’m feeling fine.
“On lots of meds (now it’s 35 tablets with breakfast 🥴). To quote more song lyrics; “ I get knocked down, but I get up again” 😀👊🏻✨.“
Pilgram has been documenting his cancer recovery journey on his social media in hopes of spreading positivity and encouraging other cancer patients.
He posts both the highs and lows of being a cancer patient, in one post he said: “Time for a few morning pills 🤪. #JourneyToHealth #BodyInHarmony”
In another he wrote: “As I lay in bed recovering (with some poochy love), I’ve had so many messages from people on the same journey. If you’re also feeling rotten from the “healing juice”, hang in there.
“We’re in it together. It’s okay to have a bad day. Tomorrow is a new day. Tomorrow… we stand up again. 💪🏻🙏🏻✨#JourneyToHealth.“
Pilgram’s fans took to the comments section to send him love, blessings and healing.
“Sending love and healing 💕 your way God's blessings 🙏 over you 🙏,” said @lynettewickstrom.
Jenndyl28 wrote: “Noooo man… sorry Mark 😢 on the plus side we know you will be fine just because you have the best fighting spirit and an incredible attitude 😍 We love you.”
Venolagovender commented: “❤️🙏That Positive Smile keeps us all positive in this evil world....Your Strength motivates me and all your fans.....🙏Sending you blessings and strength from my heart to your🙏.”