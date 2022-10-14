Mark Pilgrim is not allowing his health to steal his funny streak

Local media personality and HOT 102.7 radio presenter Mark Pilgrim’s health has dealt him a blow with the return of his cancer 33 years later. But he is not letting it steal his funny streak. Pilgrim took to Facebook this week to give his supporters an update and shared a picture that showed him an interesting position. In his caption, he began by thanking all the doctors and nurses helping him on his journey to recovery.

He then revealed that he had endured a rough couple of weeks with a few bumps on the recovery journey but was taking everything one day at a time. “At 2 hospitals today. To all the doctors and nurses helping me on the journey to recovery … thank you 🙏🏻. Been a rough couple of weeks and there’s still a few bumps. One day at a time. One foot in front of the other,” he wrote. Pilgrim then explained the interesting position he is seen in in his picture: “PS, I know the pic looks like a rectal exam … it was actually more lung drainage.”

Commenting on his post, his supporters encouraged him to stay strong. Some remarked that they were happy to see he hadn’t lost his sense of humour. Rosemary Gardner wrote: “Stay strong and keep positive. I'm so pleased you clarified that your lungs were being drained! You've still got your great sense of humour! 🤗” Read the latest IOL Entertainment digi mag here.

