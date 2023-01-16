Mark Pilgrim is recovering at home while keeping up with the royals

Radio veteran Mark Pilgrim is back home and recovering while catching up with the latest talk of the town, the Royal family. Pilgrim who was admitted to hospital for a 10-hour draining procedure on January 13, was discharged the next day.

The father of two took to social media to tell followers he was in hospital to have fluids drained. Pilgrim is currently fighting stage four lung cancer and was discharged after 64 days in hospital. While fans were worried about his health, Pilgrim turned frowns to smiles when he shared his latest update on January 15. He posted a picture of himself sitting in the garden at his Johannesburg home and captioned it : “Yesterday was 10 hours of drains and drips. Today… sitting in the garden enjoying fresh air and sunshine. Oh yes, and Prince Harry’s new book too. 😀👊🏻✨”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Pilgram refers to “Spare”, the memoir Britain's Prince Harry wrote, which dives into some embarrassing and dangerous revelations about the royal family. Clearly, Pilgrim will not be left behind and makes sure he is up to date while recovering and taking his battle with cancer, ‘one day at a time’ as he said in his previous post. Fans and friends commented on his post.

@andregailgilbertson wrote: “❤️❤️❤️big love 🌞.” @sab_flo wrote: “Thinking of you AND also reading the book! Same but different journey to you and sending you all my positive energy! 🧡🙏🏽💪🏽.” @m.veronicaviv wrote: “Enjoy the book, I too started reading it. (well written). Sending love, hugs from across the ocean UK... 🙏 are with you. ❤️”

