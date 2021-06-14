Mark Pilgrim is recovering from Covid-19

Legendary radio and television presenter Mark Pilgrim revealed on Friday that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “Oh, dear. It got me. 😦 #Covid_19” shared Pilgrim on social media.

In a video posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts, Pilgrim shared a short video clip telling his fans that he is well on his way to recovery following his recent diagnosis. He also thanked everyone for their messages of support. The radio pioneer went on to encourage others who are infected with the virus to remain optimistic. “I’m just one of many people going through this at the moment. Much love to each and every person that’s dealing with Covid,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) The Hot 91.9 FM presenter told his fans and followers that he is monitoring his oxygen levels very closely due to his previous health challenges. In his recent post, Pilgrim penned a sweet tribute to his immune system. He wrote: “A little note to my immune system: “You’ve got this, buddy! We’ve been through a lot together over the years. “You kicked cancer’s butt and also saved us after a heart attack. Now, you’re being challenged again … and you’re showing your strength once more!

“ You’re my heavyweight boxing champ and you’re fighting SO hard. I’m so proud of you.” Emphasising the power of positive thinking, he added: “And when you need a little refreshment in-between rounds, just remember I’ve got a healthy dose of meds to boost you, as well as our best weapon of all … a positive attitude! 😉. You’ve got my back and I’ve got yours. Thank you, my friend. 👊🏻✨”. #covid_19.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) In another post, Pilgrim shared on Monday that he was feeling better six days after his diagnosis.

“A little update on day 6. After starting to feel better, X-Rays reveal Covid pneumonia has developed in my right lung, which is being treated by my doctor. “Fortunately my breathing is still good and I’m able to be at home,” he said. Hi guys. A little update on day 6. After starting to feel better, XRAYS reveal COVID pneumonia has developed in my right lung which is being treated by my doctor. Fortunately my breathing is still good and I’m able to be at home.



Here’s a little note from me.. pic.twitter.com/nHsZXnPUIt — Mark Pilgrim (@MarkPilgrimZA) June 14, 2021 Messages of love and support continue to pour in as fans and industry friends wish Pilgrim a speedy recovery.

“You will beat this Mark. You will in the name of Jesus, Mark. Stay strong bhuti,” tweeted media personality Kuli Roberts. You will beat this Mark. You will in the name of Jesus, Mark. Stay strong bhuti. — STOP ALBINISM KILLINGS (@kuliroberts) June 13, 2021 “Keep the strength Mark. Our prayers are with you my brother,” wrote media mogul DJ Sbu Leope. Keep the strength Mark. Our prayers are with you my brother 🙏🏿 — #HOMEGROWNRADIO (@djsbu) June 14, 2021 “You will beat it Mark. I see it in your eyes. Be strong!” added former talk host host Felicia Mabuza-Suttle.

You will beat it Mark. I see it in your eyes. Be strong!🙏🏾 — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) June 13, 2021 “Speedy recovery, Mark!,” commented former 947 presenter Mantsoe Pout. Speedy recovery, Mark! — MantsoePout-Nomzamo (@MantsoePout) June 13, 2021 “Hang in there mate,” added former 5FM presenter Rob Forbes. Hang in there mate! — Rob (@RobForbesDJ) June 13, 2021 The multi-award-winning radio host was diagnosed with stage 3 testicular cancer in 1988.