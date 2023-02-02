Mark Pilgrim shares his latest health update after being silent for a week

Twitter users were frantic with worry as media personality Mark Pilgrim went silent for a week. In his last post on January 25, where a frail looking Pilgrim said he was in hospital for a drainage procedure, fans were shocked to see his rapid weight loss and image.

The Hot 102.7FM radio personality has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after being in remission for 33 years. Pilgrim then went silent after his January post and this raised concern among his loyal followers. Am I the only one that keeps an eye out for Mark Pilgrim's messages or go searching everyday to see if he posted or someone else posted an update? Sending him all the strength and love. 🙏 — Kitty (@kitzluvs) February 2, 2023

Everyday I find myself checking Mark Pilgrim’s twitter to see if he has posted 💔 — Reeves (@singfromthehair) February 1, 2023 But the dad of two suddenly made an appearance on Instagram today when he posted a picture of himself sleeping. He captioned the picture: “A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea. 😳🥴”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Fans were set at ease with his heath update and said:

cookingwithzanele: “You’ve got this! Keep going. ❤️” sjsmit19 wrote: “Getting rid of all the toxins to make space for all the good things like health, happiness and positivity coming your way. Keep strong. We are all praying for you x.” methritta wrote: “Your strength is remarkable, your vulnerability in being able to share your journey is extraordinary. God will carry you through. Love and light . A fan🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

