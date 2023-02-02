Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, February 2, 2023

Mark Pilgrim shares his latest health update after being silent for a week

Mark Pilgrim. Picture: Instagram

Published 3h ago

Twitter users were frantic with worry as media personality Mark Pilgrim went silent for a week.

In his last post on January 25, where a frail looking Pilgrim said he was in hospital for a drainage procedure, fans were shocked to see his rapid weight loss and image.

The Hot 102.7FM radio personality has been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer after being in remission for 33 years.

Pilgrim then went silent after his January post and this raised concern among his loyal followers.

But the dad of two suddenly made an appearance on Instagram today when he posted a picture of himself sleeping.

He captioned the picture: “A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno last Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shriveled pea. 😳🥴”.

Fans were set at ease with his heath update and said:

cookingwithzanele: “You’ve got this! Keep going. ❤️”

sjsmit19 wrote: “Getting rid of all the toxins to make space for all the good things like health, happiness and positivity coming your way. Keep strong. We are all praying for you x.”

methritta wrote: “Your strength is remarkable, your vulnerability in being able to share your journey is extraordinary. God will carry you through. Love and light . A fan🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽.”

kurt_cpt wrote: “So happy to see this as my 1st post opening Instagram. I've been worried not seeing an update since your last post. Rest well Mark, your body will fight for you!”

jkotsaftis wrote: “Keep your strength up. We are willing you to be well! F&ck cancer kicks it’s ass and prove to everyone that it can be beaten.”

