Mark Pilgrim starts chemo after 33 years in remission

Local media personality Mark Pilgrim will officially start his chemotherapy journey on Wednesday, March 16, and will be off air from Hot 1027 FM while recovering. He ended “The Mark Pilgrim Show” on Tuesday, March 15, telling listeners that he will not be on air ton Wednesday as he starts his chemotherapy.

His colleague at the station, Ursula Chikane, who hosts “Afternoons with Ursula”, asked listeners to keep Pilgrim in their thoughts and prayers. The radio personality has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, after it was in remission for 33 years. He took to Instagram to share his journey thus far. In his most recent post he wrote: “Getting my head in the game. Deepak Chopra said: ’Believe the diagnosis, not the prognosis.’ I’m visualising I’ve already won. Treatment starts on Wednesday.“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Pilgrim (@markpilgrimza) Pilgrim is extremely scared but optimistic that he will beat the life-threatening disease just like he did 33 years ago. “I’m not Chuck Norris. Yes, I am scared. I am also strong. Both emotions run parallel with each other. I’m under the care of incredible doctors and surrounded by love,” Pilgrim wrote in another post. Pilgrim is also a heart attack survivor – he suffered a myocardial infarction in 2008, and survived Covid-19 in June last year.

His fans and friends took to social media to wish him the best in his recovery. “I'm visualising many more happy years listening to you everyday. You are a winner and survivor. Sending lots of love and healing prayers ❤“ said @lisanadene. While @luparee commented: “God bless 🙏🏻💪Your positivity and all our healing ❤️‍🩹 prayers , will get you through this. Remain strong 💪 and focused.