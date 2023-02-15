Masechaba Khumalo clears the air about her latest ‘nuptials’

Media personality Masechaba Khumalo got fans excited when she recently posted a picture of herself wearing a wedding veil on Instagram. The post, which was accompanied by a caption that says:” God’s Time,” led to many believing that the former Metro FM star tied the knot again.

Story continues below Advertisement

Fellow celebs Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Nomcebo Zikode, Lerato Mvelase, Zola Hashatsi, Gigi Lamayne and Lady D Khoza flooded Khumalo’s comment section with well wishes. The former “Big Secret” host shared another picture of herself walking into what looks like a church, in a stunning white gown, showcasing her growing baby bump. But it turned out that the “wedding pictures” were all a publicity stunt to promote the music video of Afro-soul singer Nthethe’s new single “Ikuwe”.

Taking to her Instagram, Ndlovu dropped the trailer to the music video with a caption: “There is no greater power in heaven or on earth than pure unconditional love. “Congratulations @official_ntethe!!! God’s time is always perfect. 🕯🙏🏾” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) The music video also features legendary musician Ihhashi Elimhlophe, real name Bheki Ngcobo and his wife, Linah Ngcobo, as well as father son duo, Lindo “Lin Dough” Sithole and Valdo.

Story continues below Advertisement

While many congratulated Ntethe and Ndlovu on the music video, others were not impressed as they felt they were “played”. Lesego Molale commented: “So it was a music video all along 😂😂.” Mphoza Moshiga said: “Bathong @masechabandlovu you played other kids and gave them heart palpitations 😂😂😂. Oksalayo you looked breathtaking 😍.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Refiloe Ntshebele added: “Bathong and there I was telling my sister bo @masechabandlovu ba (is) selfish ntse ba iphetha phetha rona ba bang re so thole le ga ele letter! 😂😂 (you’re getting married for the third, while some of us haven't been married even once) you really got us there!” In 2018, Ndlovu shocked Mzansi when she announced her divorce from her Vusi Ndlovu. The former couple tied the knot in 2015. “I’ve taken the very painful decision of separating from my husband, the love of my life, the man of my dreams. My ride or die. Sometimes in life, the best thing you can do is the hardest thing you’ve ever done,” she wrote on social media.