Masechaba Khumalo has fans convinced she’s tied the knot, again

Is Masechaba Khumalo trying to let Mzansi know that she has walked down and said “I do” again. The renowned radio and TV personality, on Sunday posted a picture of herself wearing a wedding veil and in her caption simply wrote: “God’s time”.

The Instagram post has many of her supporters concluding that the seasoned broadcaster has once again tied the knot. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) Her post was filled with congratulatory messages from individuals in the entertainment industry. Azania, Nelisiwe Faith Sibiya, Nomcebo Zikode, Lerato Mvelase, Zola Hashatsi, Gigi Lamayne and Lady D Khoza are some of the people who congratulated Khumalo.

This won’t be the spokesperson for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture’s first time saying I do. She was previously married to Vusi Ndlovu between 2015 and 2018 and also married to Mfundo Ntsibande. Khumalo’s good news comes after she recently confirmed that she is expecting her third child. She has two boys, Lungelo and King Itumeleng, from her first marriage. The former Metro FM host confirmed her pregnancy in December with pictures of her baby bump. She posted a picture in a black dress with Teeks’ First Time playing in the background.

On Christmas Day, she posted a picture of herself in a pink Pedi dress, showing her protruding belly with the caption: “Things always fall into place”. That said, only time will tell if Khumalo will adopt her new surname on public platforms only time will tell. In 2020, the broadcaster-turned communication strategist changed her surname online to honour her maternal ancestry.