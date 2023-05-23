Masechaba Khumalo pens heartfelt letter to newborn son and thanks the baby daddy for being by her side

Award-winning radio and TV broadcaster Masechaba Khumalo has welcomed her third child, a baby boy. The former minister of arts and culture spokesperson shared on her Instagram that her bundle of joy had arrived in the past two weeks, introducing him to her followers.

“Dear Lukhanyo, Welcome to the world my son! 🙌🏾😍🤗 “Your dad and I are ecstatic that you are finally here. Although it’s been 2 weeks, it feels like 2 MONTHS, as we've barely gotten any sleep! 🥴,” she wrote. The former Metro FM host announced on the same platform that her family was growing.

Khumalo already has two boys, Lungelo and King Itumeleng, from her first marriage with Mfundo Ntsibande. She has not publicly revealed the name of her partner, but in her letter to her son, shared how supportive he has been. “With the exception of the nurse who gave you your first bath at the hospital while your daddy proudly observed, your dad is the only person who has bathed you since you were born.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masechaba Khumalo (@masechabandlovu) “It’s become your daddy-baby bonding time in the evenings. It gives me so much joy to just relax and watch him render such a powerful act of service to you. I’m in awe every single day.” Having a newborn can be quite the experience and having a good support system and her partner had been just that. Supporting her with her breast-feeding journey and being in the “trenches” with her at 2am. “I say ‘we’ because your daddy is right there in the trenches with me at 2am when I am up for feeds. Either passing the wet wipes while we change your nappy or holding up the cellphone flashlight so we can see during load shedding.”