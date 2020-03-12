Masechaba Ndlovu appointed as Nathi Mthethwa's spokesperson
Radio personality Masechaba Ndlovu has been appointed as the spokesperson for the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture.
Making the big announcement on Thursday, the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture minister Nathi Mthethwa revealed on his Twitter page that Ndlovu would be joining his team and mentioned that she would play an integral part in "laying the foundation for greatness".
Mthethwa followed this by listing some of Ndlovu's achievements such as that she is has a "Pan African brand", is a seasoned media practitioner and has been at the forefront of advocating truth & justice.
Furthermore, he says that Ndlovu is a "dynamic trailblazer" who has " immense contribution towards the African media landscape" even calling her one of the "most influential women on the continent".
He ended his statement by saying that the department is looking forward to working with an "eminent and diligent leader".
I am pleased to welcome @MasechabaNdlovu to the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture as my newly appointed Spokesperson. As a Department, we know that you will play an integral part in executing our motto of "laying the foundation for greatness". pic.twitter.com/na0TlqpLkj— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 12, 2020
@MasechabaNdlovu is a Pan-African brand and a seasoned media practioner who has played a significant role in the arts fraternity. As someone who possesses passion for people, she has constantly been in the forefront of advocating for truth and justice. pic.twitter.com/13V32NPCTb— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 12, 2020
My newly-appointed Spokesperson is a dynamic trailblazer who has made an immense contribution towards the African media landscape, and is one of the most influential women on the continent. The Department looks forward to working with an eminent and diligent leader. pic.twitter.com/eWR4BNKr0o— Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) March 12, 2020
Ndlovu quote tweeted the minister's statement and said it was an "an honour and a privilege" and she is ready to serve.
It is an honour and a privilege. I am ready to serve indeed. https://t.co/9buyzFvudf— Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 12, 2020
Twitter users congratulated Ndlovu on her new appointment with many saying that she is perfect for the job.
Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) appointed as the newly spokesperson of the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. Congratulations Queen 👸🏼 pic.twitter.com/WDPi7I6HPh— Katlego Maseng 🧠 (@KatlegoMaseng1) March 12, 2020
Masechaba is truly perfect for the Job, she’s well spoken , driven , knowledgeable about the arts she works in the industry and the cherry on top is she’s intelligent and you can throw any topic her way and trust me she’ll ace it ,so Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈— Franscesca💕 (@Miss_Kitso) March 12, 2020
Queen 👑❤️ pic.twitter.com/ahkIOehFQz
Masechaba for the win ✊🏽. A well deserved appointment https://t.co/gd7wHzzSu1— Refiloe 👑 (@Fay_Benjamin) March 12, 2020
Congratulations Masechaba. We look forward to working with you. 🥳 https://t.co/cAP5CiwXG6— SA State Theatre (@sastatetheatre) March 12, 2020