Masechaba Ndlovu. Picture: Twitter

Former Metro FM presenter Masechaba Ndlovu thanked family, friends and fans for their messages of support following after an armed robbery incident that took place at her home on Thursday, July 25. Taking to social media "The Big Secret" host expressed her gratitude especially to her neighbours, who have “been extremely supportive". She also assured her fans no one one was seriously hurt.

“Thank you so much for your loving messages. My family and I are doing well.

“The entire country has rallied around us...My well is overflowing because the depth of my gratitude far outweighs my trauma... My family and I survived a home invasion.”

Ndlovu wrote about the horrifying events on her Facebook account.

“5 armed men with balaclavas broke into my home. They pulled me out of my bed at gunpoint. My 11 years old son was sleeping next to me. They then led me down the passage, checking every room to see who else was in the house.

“My children’s nanny and I were led back to the main bedroom. We were forced to lay on our stomach, then tied up with cable ties with our hands behind our back and held hostage for over an hour while our home was ransacked."

She further explained that the robbers fled the scene with her car, which was later recovered in Alex. She also gave a shout out to “SAPS who acted swiftly and with care.

Ndlovu recently said she would be making her radio comeback after she was sacked from Metro FM in April. She will be returning to the SABC as she joins the national news and talk radio station station, SAfm in August for Women’s Month.